POLICE BLOTTER

Delaware police report:

• Police took an impersonating a peace officer report Thursday morning at a business on North Sandusky Street after a man received a phone call from a person claiming to be a Delaware County Sheriff’s deputy. The man told police that the “deputy” demanded money and said the man would be arrested for missing court if he didn’t pay. The case is under investigation.

• Police responded with medics to a residence on Delaware Crossing Thursday afternoon after an unconscious woman was reported. Medics pronounced the 85-year-old woman dead at the scene. Police contacted a funeral home and took a report to document the call.