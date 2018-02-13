POLICE BLOTTER

Delaware police report:

• Police were called to a restaurant on North Houk Road Sunday around 1:30 a.m. after an unwanted man was reported. Police located the man and charged him with assault, criminal damaging and disorderly conduct.

• A subject called the police department to report a suicidal female in the 200 block of West William Street Sunday afternoon. Police located the woman and transported her to Grady Memorial Hospital to speak with a counselor.

• A vehicle was reported stolen from an address on Hill Street Sunday evening. There are no suspects at this time.