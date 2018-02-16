Nearly $20,000 going to the dogs

The Delaware County Dog Shelter, Job and Family Services, the Delaware General Health District, and the Delaware County Engineer’s Office all approached county commissioners Thursday with a request for approval of county business.

Brian Galligher, safety and security director, requested permission from the commissioners to accept a $19,367 grant from the Columbus Foundation via the John E. Peyton Family Foundation for the Delaware County Dog Shelter.

Galligher said the county has received the grant in the past, and the funds are used to nurse dogs back to health from long-term illnesses.

“Something like heartworm where it is a little bit more expensive to nurse them back to health,” he said. “Then we get them with a family.”

Steven Sikora, of Delaware County Job and Family Services, asked the board to approve a child placement service contract and addendum between the board, Job and Family Services, and The Village Network — a child placement provider.

“I am here to ask your permission to approve a contract with The Village Network, which is a residential treatment and a foster care provider for our at-risk youth in our custody,” he said.

Sikora said the service specifically helps with teenagers and the more at-risk youth. He said they have been great in the past at placing the county’s youth.

Jennifer Way-Young, of the Delaware General Health District, approached the board to request that the commissioners waive the Solid Waste Transfer Station’s tipping fees in support of the 2018 litter control campaigns.

“Every year the Central Ohio Contractors provides reduced price and free fee waivers for our litter clean up activities,” she said.

Way-Young said once the commissioners waive their portion of the fee, the waivers are made available to the political subdivisions to help fight illegal dumping.

According to the commissioners’ journal, the fees support Keep Delaware County Beautiful, the Great American Clean Up, the Olentangy Water Shed Clean Up, and the Scioto River Sweep every year.

Commissioners were approached by Delaware County Engineer Chris Bauserman for their approval in awarding a bid and approving a contract for the project known as the Home Road-Tree Lake Boulevard Traffic Signal.

“The Miller Cable Company is the low bidder on this project at $279,000,” Bauserman said. “It’s actually below our estimates. We’re recommending an award for them.”

Seiji Kille, deputy county administrator, requested the approval of a supplemental appropriation, the transfer of appropriation and transfer of funds.

“The supplemental appropriations and the transfer of funds are needed to transfer the additional Medicaid sales tax transitional funding from the state,” he said. “The transfer of appropriations is needed to cover the visiting judges’ compensation at municipal court.”

In other business, commissioners approved:

• The transfer of .280 acres of land from Concord Township to the Village of Shawnee Hills for Jackson B. Reynolds III.

• A permit for the use of Delaware County facilities.

• The rebidding of a project known as the 2018-2019 mowing contract south of U.S. Route 36.

By D. Anthony Botkin abotkin@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact D. Anthony Botkin at 740-413-0902. Follow him on Twitter @dabotkin.

