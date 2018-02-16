National security expert to speak at OWU

Julianne “Julie” Smith, M.A., senior fellow and director of the Transatlantic Security Program at the Center for a New American Security, will discuss “Defining Moment of Déjà Vu? The Future of the Transatlantic Relationship” on Feb. 27 at Ohio Wesleyan University.

Smith will speak at 7 p.m. in the Benes Rooms of Ohio Wesleyan’s Hamilton-Williams Campus Center, 40 Rowland Ave., Delaware.

In addition to her role at the D.C.-based Center for a New American Security – an independent, bipartisan, nonprofit organization that works to develop “strong, pragmatic, and principled national security and defense policies” – Smith also is a contributing editor to Foreign Policy, where she co-edits “Shadow Government.”

She previously served as deputy national security advisor to the vice president of the United States from 2012 to 2013, as acting national security advisor to the vice president in 2013, and as principal director for European and NATO policy in the Office of the Secretary of Defense in the Pentagon.

Prior to joining the Obama administration, Smith directed the CSIS Europe Program and the Initiative for a Renewed Transatlantic Partnership, where she led the center’s research and program activities on U.S.-European political, security, and economic relations. Earlier, Smith served as deputy director and senior fellow in the CSIS International Security Program.

Smith’s Ohio Wesleyan presentation represents the university’s 29th annual John Kennard Eddy Memorial Lecture on World Politics. The lecture honors the life of student “Jeff” Eddy, killed in an automobile accident in 1988. The event is sponsored by the OWU International Studies Program and the Department of Politics and Government. Learn more at www.owu.edu/internationalstudies or www.owu.edu/politics.

