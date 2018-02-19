Annual film series to begin March 6

The Community Film Series returns to the Strand Theatre this year for seven weeks in March and April. The annual series is a collaboration between the historic movie theatre, 28 E. Winter St., Delaware, and the Ohio Wesleyan University Department of English and Film Studies Program.

All films will be screened at 9:30 p.m. Tuesdays and again at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Tickets are $7 for general admission; $6 for students, military personnel, and Ohio Wesleyan employees; and $5 for senior citizens. (For this series, anyone with a valid OWU ID may pay $7 and receive a small drink and small popcorn with admission.)

Films featured in the 2018 Community Film Series are:

• March 6-7 – “GoodFellas” (Scorsese, 1990)

Martin Scorsese’s classic gangster film stars Ray Liotta as the wannabe gangster who makes good, rising in the mob until he becomes its target. Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, and Paul Sorvino co-star. (Rated R, 2 hours, 26 minutes)

• March 20-21 – “Body Heat” (Kasdan, 1981)

Inspired by the classic films noir “Double Indemnity” and “Out of the Past,” Lawrence Kasdan’s directorial debut launched the career of Kathleen Turner, who plays the femme fatale who ensnares William Hurt and makes a murderer out of him. (Rated R, 1 hour, 53 minutes)

• March 27-28 – “Girl, Interrupted” (Mangold, 1999)

Based on the best-selling memoir by Susanna Kaysen, this film features Winona Ryder as the young woman confined to a mental institution, and Angelina Jolie as a charismatic fellow patient. Vanessa Redgrave, Elisabeth Moss, and Whoopi Goldberg co-star. (Rated R, 2 hours, 7 minutes)

• April 3-4 – “The Salesman” (Iran, Farhadi, 2016)

A husband and wife acting in a production of “Death of a Salesman” see their lives turned upside down when the wife is raped in their new apartment. A riveting, morally complex Oscar-winner for Best Foreign Film. (Farsi with English subtitles, rated PG-13, 2 hours, 4 minutes)

• April 10-11 – “The Blossoming of Maximo Oliveros” (Philippines, Solito, 2006)

A transgender teen tries to take his mother’s place in his small family of criminals, but experiences emotional upheaval when he becomes infatuated with the incorruptible new young neighborhood cop. (Filipino and Tagalog with English subtitles, not rated, 1 hour, 27 minutes)

• April 17-18 – “Boy” (New Zealand, Waititi, 2013)

Before he directed last year’s “Thor,” Taika Waititi made this gem of a film about two boys being raised by their grandmother in an isolated Maori village and fantasizing about Michael Jackson and their absent father. When their father does appear, he turns out to be not a superhero but a comically incompetent petty criminal, played by Waititi. (English and Maori, not rated, 1 hour, 27 minutes)

• April 24-25 – “Tiny Furniture” (Dunham, 2010)

The first woman to win the Director’s Guild Best Director Award, Lena Dunham of the HBO series “Girls” wrote and stars in this indie film about a young woman who returns to New York City to face the rest of her life after graduating from Oberlin with a film degree. (Not rated, 98 minutes)

Special to The Gazette delnews@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow The Delaware Gazette on Twitter @delgazette. Like The Gazette on Facebook.

Follow The Delaware Gazette on Twitter @delgazette. Like The Gazette on Facebook.