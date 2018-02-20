PROPERTY TRANSFERS

298 Enterprise Dr, Lewis Center; Sorenson, Robert C to Serc LLC; $789,000.

573 Birchard Ave, Delaware; Hill, Jean Marie to Green, R Eric; $168,000.

10385 Wellington Blvd, Powell; Baxter, Bruce William to Flores Properties; $416,000.

240 Harwood Ct, Delaware; Parsons, Frank B to Cherry, Robert L & Amy; $120,000.

175 Wagon Trl, Powell; Bollinger, Todd C to Riddle, Justin & Deborah; $319,999.

8330 Altair St, Columbus; Buchele, Mark & Carla to Ackerman, Jayne; $174,000.

1766 Malabar Ct, Delaware; Goginsky, Eric & Stephanie to Kendjorsky, Katherine J & Nathan; $468,000.

117 Saddle Tree Ct, Delaware; Hickerson, Duane U to Ah4r Properties; $182,999.

681 Woodbend Dr, Westerville; Bender, Chantell & John Charles to Bailey, David P & Courtney M; $335,000.

638 Congress Ct, Delaware; Michaelides, Andrew M to Canchola, Sarah M; $189,900.

749 Cliff View Dr, Galena; Nvr Inc to Brasno, Amy; $434,585.

383 Slate Crossing Dr, Delaware; Prosser, Valerie to Skotnicky, Cynthia; $325,000.

960 Balmoral Dr, Delaware; Glenross North LLC to Nvr Inc; $82,475.

368 Ben Curtis Dr, Ostrander; Westport Homes Inc to Wentzel, Timothy A & Linda L; $384,267. 244 Seatrain Dr, Delaware; Stout, Gary C II to Wood, Kevin R & Arteaga, Maria Graciela Moser; $235,000.

10340 Mackenzie Way, Dublin; Gaddam, Srikanth & Baddam, Chandana to Stover, Noel S & Sabrina D; $750,000.

7471 Bent Oak Ct, Lewis Center; Kleeman, Darin Michael & Rachel Lorraine to Ibrahim, Kawthar F & Midya F; $329,000.

269 Windemere Cir, Westerville; Stewart Van R Trustee to Leonard, William & Denise; $159,700. 254 Harmony Dr, Delaware; Miller, Brandon T & Treasure J to Mccune, Joshua A & Katherine M; $320,000.

157 Mcnamara Loop, Lewis Center; Glenn Road Capital LLC to Nvr Inc; $63,654.

462 Zion Dr, Powell; Frasher, Lisa A to Penza, Brian A & Christina M; $327,000.

35 Pennsylvania Ave, Delaware; Lamb, Jacqueline Wood to Sickinger, Jordan & Elizabeth; $100,000.

5766 Hickory Dr, Lewis Center; Evans Farm Land Development Company to Silvestri Group; $6,8000.

1933 Poplar Pl, Lewis Center; Evans Farm Land Development Company to Silvestri Group; $68,000.

5716 Hickory Dr, Lewis Center; Evans Farm Land Development Company to Silvestri Group; $75,000.

5692 Hickory Dr, Lewis Center; Evans Farm Land Development Company to Silvestri Group; $75,000.

1934 Poplar Pl, Lewis Center; Evans Farm Land Development Company to Silvestri Group; $63,000.

6566 Rocky Fork Dr, Powell; Pulte Homes of Ohio to Jakkula, Vijay Bhasker Reddy & Kasha; Shaila, $367,530.