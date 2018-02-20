Will America continue to lead the world?

After World War II, the United States regarded itself as the international leader in economic, diplomatic and military arenas. After the end of the Cold War, it appeared that the United States might claim a unipolar pre-eminence.

But what is now obvious is the “rise of the rest” as China and others have become more powerful and assertive regionally and beyond. What does this mean for American foreign policy and the military?

At noon on Friday, retired Maj. Gen. Dennis Laich will lead a discussion of the military and U.S. global engagement at the third installment of this year’s Great Decisions lecture series.

Laich retired from the U.S. Army in 2006 after more than 35 years of service. His last assignment was commander of the 94th Regional Readiness Command at Fort Devans, Massachusetts, where he commanded all Army Reserve forces in the six New England states.

For the last 14 years of his career, he served in command positions. He has served in Iraq, Kuwait, Germany, the Netherlands and Honduras. He is a graduate of the Army War College, the Command and General Staff College and the National Security Management Program.

In his civilian career, Laich has served several large- and mid-cap public and private companies in manufacturing and finance roles as president, chief operating officer and plant manager. He holds a B.A. from Lafayette College and two master’s degrees and completed post-graduate studies at the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University.

He currently serves as director of the Patriots Program at Ohio Dominican University and chairs the Military Advisory Committee of the National Veterans Memorial and Museum. He is the author of “Skin in the Game…Poor Kids and Patriots.”

All Great Decisions meetings are held Fridays at the William Street United Methodist Church, 28 W. William St., Delaware.

Attendees are welcome to bring a brown-bag lunch. Coffee and tea are provided. The Great Decisions booklet with articles about the eight discussion topics may be purchased. Also available is a packet of questionnaires on the topics that may be collated with responses from all over the U.S. and sent to foreign policy-makers in Washington.

The topic for Friday, March 2, is “U.S. Global Health: Progress and Challenges” featuring Mary Howard, professor of sociology/anthropology at Ohio Wesleyan University.

