Trump advisor to speak on Farm Bill, US agriculture

Plain City resident Fred Yoder, a current member of the Trump Agricultural Advisory Committee, will be speaking on the 2018 Farm Bill and U.S. agriculture at the final event in the 2018 Farmers’ Breakfast Series.

The talk, which is titled, “What’s going on in Washington: 2018 Farm Bill and U.S. Ag Committee Update,” will allow farmers to learn more about current trends and issues impacting agriculture from a national level.

Provided through a strategic partnership between Madison County Farm Bureau and The Ohio State University Extension, the educational breakfast series allows farmers the opportunity to learn more about legislation and policies that will impact their farming operations.

The 2018 Farm Bill and federal trade agreements are two major issues that help determine grain markets, conservation programs, and crop insurance in the coming years.

Yoder will be able to provide insight on key factors that influence legislation. He is a longtime member of Ohio Farm Bureau and has served in numerous leadership roles throughout the agriculture community.

The breakfast will be held on Friday, March 9, at Der Dutchman, 445 S. Jefferson Ave., Plain City. The breakfast buffet will begin at 8:30 a.m. with Yoder scheduled to speak at 9 a.m.

This event is compliments of Madison County Farm Bureau and The Ohio State University Extension. The event is open to the public, but pre-registration is required by March 6.

Please register by calling 740-852-0975 or emailing Griffith.483@osu.edu.