POLICE BLOTTER

Delaware police report:

• A traffic stop was conducted on Stratford Road and Hull Drive Monday around 1:25 a.m. Police report the driver was driving under multiple suspensions and had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. Police arrested the 35-year-old man and found he was also in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the Delaware County Jail.

• A stolen vehicle was reported from a parking lot on Lincoln Avenue Monday afternoon. The vehicle was located and recovered, and three suspects were located by police. Police arrested the three teenage boys and charged them with theft through Delaware County Juvenile Court.

• Officers responded to an address in the 200 block of East Winter Street Monday evening after a theft was reported. A man reported he watched one of his neighbors remove a box of plastic sheeting worth $100 from their truck bed. The suspect was identified, and suspects are forthcoming, police report.