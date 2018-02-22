Powell Council approves funds for traffic light at Liberty Road and Seldom Seen

Powell City Council approved a number of ordinances during their regular meeting Tuesday, including plans to add a traffic signal at the intersection of Liberty Road and Seldom Seen Drive.

Council held a first reading for an ordinance authorizing the City Manager to enter into a cooperative project agreement with Delaware County with the goal of making improvements to the intersection of Liberty Road and Seldom Seen Road.

City Manager Steve Lutz said this is a project the city has been discussing with Delaware County for the last two years. He added the northbound lane of Liberty is under the county’s jurisdiction, while the rest of the roadway is under the city’s jurisdiction.

Lutz said the two bodies determined improvements were necessary and considered a roundabout or a turn lane but decided that a signalized intersection was the route to take.

Lutz added the city and county entered into an engineering agreement in 2016, and the city and county will be splitting the costs of the improvement 50/50.

The ordinance, which council voted unanimously in favor of after suspending the rules, authorizes the city to spend the necessary funds to cover its share of the project. As for the total cost of the project, Lutz said the city is applying for a grant, and if received, the city’s half of the construction costs will be $401,000. If the city is unable to secure the grant, its share of the project would be $726,000. Lutz said they will be applying for the grant this fall, and construction would begin next year or in 2020.

Council member Brian Lorenz asked how the project will effect the city’s budget, and Lutz said the city has been designing their maintenance budget lower so they could allocate funds for the project.

Council also approved two ordinances signing off on the subdivision plat for Carpenter’s Mill (part A and B of section 1) as presented by Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC for the property located at Steitz Road and Hunters Bend.

An ordinance appropriating $41,000 for the Downtown TIF Fund to acquire right-of-way for a traffic signal along North Liberty Street and Grace Drive was approved by council.

Additionally, council approved an ordinance appropriating $500 for the Veteran’s Memorial Fund to engrave bricks.

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Glenn Battishill at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

