PROPERTY TRANSFERS

7045 Harlem Rd, Westerville; Cooper, Thomas A & Lettie K to Overturf, Charles G & Cummings, Tina G; $165,000.
173 Bevan Way, Delaware; Homewood Building Company to Vanhoose, Mitchell Blake & Doreen Jasmine; $319,000.
302 Ridgefield Dr, Delaware; Medrock LLC to Nvr Inc.; $47,300.
3805 Southbury Dr, Powell; Epcon Bradford LLC to Parish, Joseph L & Denise L; $443,374.
9215 Windy Creek Dr, Columbus; Knight, Lisa Dawson to Pleau, Cayla; $239,900.
650 Arden St, Lewis Center; Connor, Kimberly L to Anderson, Dakota D & Emma H; $253,000. 437 Walnutview Dr, Sunbury; Oglesbee, Kenn L & Carla E to Wilke, Rachel P; $185,200.
123 Ellicot Rd, Delaware; Nvr Inc. to Taylor, Cindy & Ott, Ryan; $289,810.
201 Tudor Dr, Delaware; Huter Properties LLC to Cox, Justin Paul; $255,000.
45 Coal Bnd, Lewis Center; Continental Olentangy Crossing LLC to Buckeye Investment Nwo LLC; $1,075,000.
368 Brets Ln, Lewis Center; Nvr Inc. to Snuffer, Ann & John; $398,152.
495 Partridge Bnd, Powell; Henry, Donald L Anita J to Mtarpoff Ira LLC; $370,000.
13401 Duncan Run, Galena; Dell, Bertha J to T. J. D. J.R. & B.; $245,000.
597 Governors St, Delaware; Nitzsche, Madeline Ann to Peoples, Cynde; $160,000.
532 Zion Dr, Powell; Mulholand, Nancy R to Kinnson, Lukas T & Erin L; $283,000.
748 Cheshire Rd, Delaware; Compton, Kyle to Menges, Dylan J; $285,000.
6344 Streamside Dr, Galena; Lindsey, Blakely & Ashley to Beatrice, Edward J & Tonnesen, Jessica M; $422,000.
7702 Orange Station Loop, Lewis Center; Olmstead Properties LLC to Jama, Habiba H & Ali Sahid M & Mohamed, Naimo S; $279,900.
100 Miners Ct, Delaware; Oiler, Richard D to Geisler, Ashley Nichole & Harvey, Michael William; $195,000.
5300 N Galena Rd, Sunbury; Koon, Isaac Aaron & Pence, Anna to Price, Timothy & Tracey; $60,000.