BOE makes certifications for May primary

Delaware County Board of Elections certified candidates and local issues Tuesday for the May 8 primary election ballot.

“We have binders full of candidates,” said Ed Helvey, chairman of the board, as he was handed a binder of candidate declarations for the Delaware County Central Committee of the Democratic Party. He then received a binder of candidates for the GOP Central Committee of Delaware County.

Each party has 159 seats on the May ballot with some of the positions having more than one candidate running in the respective parties.

The board also addressed petitions for the county offices of county commissioner, auditor and Common Pleas Court judge.

Commissioner Barb Lewis (R), of Westerville, who is seeking re-election, was certified to the Republican primary ballot and is running unopposed on the ballot.

Certified to the Democratic primary ballot for county commissioner was Aileen Wagner (D), of Westerville, who will also run unopposed on the ballot.

Delaware County Auditor George Kaitsa (R), of Powell, was certified to the Republican primary ballot and will run unopposed on the ballot.

James Preston Schuck (R), of Westerville, was certified to the Republican ballot running for common pleas judge. Schuck will run unopposed on the ballot. There is no Democratic party filing for common pleas judge.

Cory D. Hoffman (D), of Delaware, was certified to the Democratic ballot by the board for 67th District state representative seat. Hoffman runs unopposed on the ballot.

“We’re recommending Cory Hoffman to the ballot,” said Karla Herron, BOE director. “He did everything properly.”

The board certified Kris Jordan (R), of Ostrander; Brian Lorenz (R), of Powell; and Denise Martin (R), of Delaware County, for the Republican ballot for the 67th District state representative seat.

Louise Valentine (D), of Westerville, was recommended by Herron and certified by the board to the Democratic ballot for state senator of the 19th Ohio District.

Certified to the Republican ballot for state senator of the Ohio 19th District were Andrew Brenner (R), of Powell; and Joel Spitzer (R), of Lewis Center.

David G. Cox (Green Party), of Columbus, was certified to the Green Party ballot for state senator of the Ohio 19th District.

The board certified four of five petitions to serve liquor. A petition allowing Scoreboard’s to serve liquor was not certified by the board.

“A couple of staff members brought to our attention they have a lot of signatures that were not genuine,” Herron said.

Herron added it is believed that several of the signatures were written by the same person.

“At the same time, there was an anonymous call that said they were posting on their Facebook that they were giving 25 percent off of purchases if they would come in and sign their petition,” Herron said.

A motion was made for the matter to be investigated with the possibility of a future referral to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office.

By D. Anthony Botkin abotkin@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact D. Anthony Botkin at 740-413-0902. Follow him on Twitter @dabotkin.

