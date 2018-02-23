Pickerington man charged with rape

A Pickerington man was indicted by a Delaware County Grand Jury Thursday and charged with rape and gross sexual imposition.

A grand jury returned an indictment against George Errick Price, 45, Thursday and charged him with two counts of rape, first-degree felonies, and two counts of gross sexual imposition, third-degree felonies.

Prosecutors say the charges come after a report was filed with the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office about a possible sex offense involving a child.

“An investigation revealed an internet search history of pornography involving children by the defendant,” said Delaware County Prosecutor Carol O’Brien. “The victim reported at least two incidents of being touched inappropriately.”

The indictment specifies the alleged offenses as occurring from Dec. 25, 2017 through Feb. 13, 2018. It further states the victim was less than 13 years old.

Price appeared in Delaware Municipal Court on Feb. 15 where Delaware Municipal Court Judge David Sunderman set his bond at $100,000.

Price was in the Delaware County Jail Thursday.

An arraignment hearing for Price has not yet been set, but Delaware County Common Pleas Judge David M. Gormley will preside over the case.

According to the Ohio Revised Code, Price could be sentenced to between three and 11 years in prison for the rape charges and between 12 months to 60 months in prison for the gross sexual imposition charges.

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Glenn Battishill at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

