Delaware County District Library (DCDL), along with Granville Public Library and Pataskala Public Library, are joining the Central Library Consortium (CLC) within the coming weeks. The partnership results in 17 library systems serving 1.5 million residents across seven counties.

With this merge, as DCDL cardholders, you’ll have direct access to more than 3.8 million items from just one search of the online catalog. Other great features for DCDL patrons include a responsive mobile-friendly catalog for use with smartphones and tablets, text message notifications, and faster access to new materials. The consortium will be delivering materials to the new members five days a week. Patrons typically will receive available items from other CLC libraries two to three days after placing their request.

Delaware Library’s partnership with SearchOhio will remain, as will our access to millions of digital resources through the Ohio Digital Library, hoopla and RBdigital. SearchOhio alone provides resources from 42 other public libraries throughout the state.

Right now, all DCDL staff are being trained to work the new system so they can help you with any questions you might have. As we migrate, there will be a few, short hiccups in regular service while the two systems transfer thousands of pieces of information.

You might notice right now that there is no option for SearchOhio when you search the catalog for materials. This is because SearchOhio has already begun the transition to add 17 new libraries to its system. This feature will be back up and running by late March or early April.

Between Feb. 27 and March 8 there will be no online search of the DCDL catalog available to individuals looking at www.delawarelibrary.org. This is because while the systems merge, we don’t want anyone’s requests or holds to get lost in the process. However, if you are searching for a specific item, our DCDL staff will have remote access to a basic catalog where they can look and help you find if an item is available. Feel free to stop in or call your local branch for assistance. Also, patrons are still welcome to come in and browse and check out books, DVDs, and more that they find on the shelves at any DCDL location.

Thankfully, the Delaware County District Library is able to be part of this process with as little interruption to our regular services to the community as possible, and in the end we’ll be a stronger, more robust system to meet your needs. In the coming weeks, I welcome you to attend an adult program or class at one of our branches to explore some of the other aspects of the DCDL system.

Book Club: Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. at the Ostrander Branch Library. Pick up a copy of the month’s selected title and give it a read, then join us every month for a casual, entertaining discussion. This month we discuss “The Witch Doctor’s Wife” by Tamar Myers.

Heartfulness Meditation: Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 10 a.m. at the Orange Branch Library. Stressed out? Looking for better balance? Learn to relax with guided meditation.

Trivia Night: Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. at the Powell Daily Growler, 258 W. Olentangy St, Powell. Join the fun with Live Trivia Action at the Powell Daily Growler for adults. Expect prizes, fun, and some friendly rivalries. Teams of four or individuals are able to compete. This month’s theme is romance.

Poetry Group: Thursday, March 1 at 7 p.m. at the Delaware Main Library. Poetry Group is an opportunity for poetry lovers of all ages to read, write and share poetry in a group setting. Local poetry enthusiasts Ben Ditmars and Susan Olson facilitate.

If you have a question that you would like to see answered in this column, mail it to Nicole Fowles, Delaware County District Library, 84 E. Winter St., Delaware, OH 43015, or call us at 740-362-3861. You can also email your questions by visiting the library’s website at www.delawarelibrary.org or directly to Nicole at nfowles@delawarelibrary.org. No matter how you contact us, we’re always glad you asked!

http://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/02/web1_NICOLE-FOWLES-120117-3.jpg

By Nicole Fowles Glad You Asked

