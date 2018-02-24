COLLEGE NEWS

OLHS graduate selected to present at conference

Powell native Emily Chapman, a junior English major at Transylvania University, has been selected to present at the annual convention of Sigma Tau Delta, the International English Honorary.

Emily, a graduate of Olentangy Liberty High School, wrote an essay titled “Lycidas: Loss, Doubt, and Redemption.”

The conference will be in Cincinnati in March.

The College of Wooster Dean’s List

Carson Geissler and Brianna McKeen, residents of Delaware, have been named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at The College of Wooster. Geissler, a sophomore and McKeen, a first-year student, are both graduates of Rutherford B. Hayes High School, and each achieved a grade point average of 3.65 or above.

UF Dean’s List

Local students named to the dean’s list for the fall 2017 semester at the University of Findlay include Alainna Augustine of Powell, Olivia Busby of Delaware, Sadie Gearhart of Powell, Emma Graham of Sunbury, Olivia House of Delaware, Katherine Menssen of Ashley, Annika Miller of Lewis Center, Carrigan Milner of Delaware and Jordan Reineke of Powell.

To earn this achievement, a student must attain a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.

Galena student excelling

Meghan Noonan was named to Augustana College’s (Illinois) fall term Dean’s List.

The Galena resident is majoring in communication sciences and disorders.

Grand Valley State University Dean’s List

Local students named to the dean’s list for the fall 2017 semester at Grand Valley State University in Michigan include Madison Barnes of Lewis Center, Kelley Fitzgerald of Powell and Charles Reed of Powell.

To earn this achievement, a student must attain a 3.5 GPA and been enrolled in a minimum of 12 credits.

Ashland University Alpha Phi

Kathryn Dinovo of Delaware, is a member of Ashland University’s Alpha Phi. Dinovo is majoring in fashion merchandise. Dinovo is a 2014 graduate of Rutherford B. Hayes High School.

The Epsilon Alpha Chapter of the Alpha Phi sorority is dedicated to improving and embodying their six core values: character development, scholarship, service, loyalty, leadership, and sisterhood.

Wheaton College Dean’s List

Addison Gannon, of Delaware, and Thomas Whittington, of Powell, were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2017 semester at Weaton College in Illinois.

The honor is earned by undergraduate students who carry 12 or more credit hours and achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher on the 4.0 scale.

Houser makes President’s List

Keiona Houser, of Delaware, a exercise and sport science major, has made the president’s list at Coastal Carolina University in South Carolina for the fall 2017 semester.

To qualify for the president’s list for high academic achievement, students must earn a 4.0 GPA and must be enrolled full time.

Ithaca College Dean’s List

Samuel Hillmann, of Galena, an environmental studies major, was named to the dean’s list in the School of Humanities and Sciences at Ithaca College in New York.

Toth receives honor

Jade Toth, of Delaware, was recently named to Harding University dean’s list.

A senior biochemistry major, Toth is among more than 1,400 Harding University students included on the dean’s list for grades achieved during the fall 2017 semester.

The dean’s list is published each semester to honor those students carrying 12 or more hours with a 3.65 or higher GPA and no incompletes.