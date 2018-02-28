PROPERTY TRANSFERS

575 Redshank Dr, Sunbury; Pulte Homes of Ohio to Hollar, Paul Joseph Sr & Yvonne Marie; $374,560.
688 Viola Dr, Sunbury; Pulte Homes of Ohio to Kafle, Arjun; $391,640.
5773 Piatt Rd, Lewis Center; Evans Farm Land Development Company LLC to Custom Elite Homes LLC; $67,000.
6960 Cook Rd, Powell; Wheeler, Robert H III & Kelly W to Holloway, Todd W & Claudia; $724,000.
3119 Beechwood Dr, Powell; Pulte Homes of Ohio to Jones, Jennifer N & James A III; $330,120.
1151 Little Bear Pl, Lewis Center; Bauer, Gina A to Thanniru, Ravindra Naidu & Gitanjali R; $284,000.
8810 Olenbrook Dr, Lewis Center; Mohr, Brian & Marilyn to Rajpuri, Sai Kiran & Kshartriya Pallavi; $262,000.
152 Troutman Rd, Delaware; Jm & J Leasing LLC to M And M Kinney LLC; $750,000.
4771 Riverside Dr, Delaware; Natoli, Samuel Shirley A to Blue Ladder LLC; $281,000.
7839 Harriott Rd, Dublin; The Oaks Real Estate Development LLC to Fischer Homes Columbus; $135,000.
10071 Cartgate Ct, Dublin; Lamping, Carol T to Mcdonagh, Patrick J Jr & Andrea R; $725,000. 8494 Cotter St, Lewis Center; Kenney Wilcox LLC to Lakebound Ventures LLC; $147,500.
4660 Green-Cook Rd, Westerville; Howells, Craig R & Rebecca to Vinciguerra, Joseph C & Katharine D; $440,000.
8293 Altair St, Columbus; Linden, Alicia D to Sukhdeo, Gokarran & Indra; $204,035.
4455 Mcalister Park Dr, Westerville; M/I Homes of Central Ohio to Carpenter, Johnny E & Victoria M; $395,991.
111 S. Section Line Rd, Delaware; Aim Central Realty LLC to Miller, Andrew J & Kimberly K; $304,900.
3748 Green-Cook Rd, Johnstown; Fry, Robert A to Warmath, Nick; $138,000.
6524 Mink Street Rd, Ostrander; Tobias, Grant D & Cheryl A to Mccann, Kelly; $235,000.
5703 Duddingston Dr, Dublin; Savage Holdings LLC to Rodenberger, Ian M; $420,000.
6540 Streamside Dr, Galena; Homewood Corporation to Fischer Homes Columbus; $88,929.
7589 Red Maple Pl, Westerville; Tohn Clarence G Trustee to Hallett, Joseph C & Marie S; $254,000.
7137 Lilly Pl, Lewis Center; Villarroel, Jesus & Oliver Kristin to Dunn, James R; $353,250.
6256 Westwick Pl, Lewis Center; Hartman, Christopher P Lynette K to Trent, Wesley D; $395,000.
3357 Westbrook Pl, Lewis Center; Rennekamp, Roger A & Denise P to Ameh, Enonche & Onma A; $564,900.
6738 Inverness St, Westerville; Arsenault, Stephen F & Heather O to Ah4r Properties LLC; $271,299.
9958 Banbury Ct, Powell; CCAC Properties LLC to Brady, Thomas J & Carole A; $360,000.
642 Riverby Ln, Delaware; Franks, Sean T to Franks, Erin R; $250,000.
12411 Chambers Rd, Sunbury; Schumacher, Thomas J to Rahi, Sam & Michelle; $65,500.
1136 Wedgewood , Westerville; Larson, Keith A & Desimone, Jacquelynn M to Marks, Kendra K & Charles S II; $290,000.
5609 Mosaic Way, Westerville; Parsons, Linda M & Timothy A to Bennett, Richard E & Kathleen L; $590,000.
5920 Pinewild Dr, Westerville; Gilbert, Joshua A & Jessica L to Casey, Christine Marie & Croushore Steven; $306,202.