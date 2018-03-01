PROPERTY TRANSFERS

784 Woodbend Dr, Westerville; Carpenter, Johnny E & Victoria M to Baah Dickson Appiah & Sylvia Appiah; $351,000.
50 Forest Ridge Ct, Powell; Rodenberger, Ian M to Bowman, Jonathon K @ 3; $360,900.
7484 Paradisio Dr, Galena; Vinmar Investment Limited to NVR Inc; $95,000.
234 Cambridge Rd, Delaware; Diehl, Joshua S & Chelsea N to Simpson, Sandra A; $284900.
7625 Paradisio Dr, Galena, NVR Inc to Woods, Mary Ann & Crossmon, Robert; $395,350.
4117 Mainsail Dr, Lewis Center; NVR Inc to Kamalsky, John S & Cindy D; $535,990.
95 Isaac Ln, Delaware; Medrock LLC to NVR Inc; $45,500.
989 Balmoral Dr, Delaware; Glenross North LLC to NVR Inc; $82,475.
424 Summer Tree Way, Lewis Center; Epcon Hidden Ravines LLC to Fox, Ronald L & Candace K; $338,625.
9699 Dublin Rd, Powell; Kerscher, David J & Linda Y to Kalra, Neha & Kalra, Prateek; $63,500.
3693 Woodstone Dr, Lewis Center; Williams, Richard T & Holly H to Kurtzahn, Mark C A & Lesley J; $507,000.
6658 Golden Way, Powell; Merritt, Scott J & Diane L to Sucha, Joseph R & Johnna W; $395,000.
101 Cherry Tree Ct, Delaware; Berry, Bridget I to Knight, Angela; $230,000.
530 White Fawn Run, Delaware; Pulte Homes of Ohio to Pulapa, Jeevan; $329,638.
111 Julianne Cir, Delaware; Pulte Homes of Ohio to Smith, Todd M & Aubrey Lynn; $290,126.
723 Viola Dr, Sunbury; Pulte Homes of Ohio to Steifel, John & Stacee; $418,700.
4302 Mcalister Park Dr, Westerville; M/I Homes of Central Ohio to Schell, John H & Helen A Trustees; $497,400.
6326 Andrews Dr, Westerville, Fernandes, Sormane A & Jaqueline Robert to Cooper, Kathryn & Joshua; $322,000.
1956 Aurora Ave, Lewis Center; Barrie, Emily M to Saadey, Zoe A & Anthony P; $305,000.
4776 Scenic Creek Dr, Powell; Windley, Melvin Jr & Sonja to Connor, Sara H Trustee; $449,000.