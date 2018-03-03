So you think you can spell?

Marocain, m-a-r-o-c-a-i-n, marocain.

That was the winning word that Ananya Vinay of Fresno, California, spelled last June to win the Scripps National Spelling Bee. And in case you’d like to know the definition, it’s a dress fabric made of silk or rayon and a filling of other yarns.

If you’re like much of the rest of the world, sitting on the edge of your seat wondering if the 6- to 15-year-old children competitors can handle words like toreutics, cleidoic and durchkomponiert, then our very own Adult Spelling Bee on Friday, March 9 at the Orange Branch Library might be right up your alley!

This special after-hours spelling bee will earn the first-place winner bragging rights, prizes, and a very cool trophy. Contestants are invited to preregister online at delawarelibrary.org or walk in and register on Friday night. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the competition kicks off at 6:30 p.m.

The rules are simple, but we can’t promise the words will be. Words will be randomly chosen by the panel of judges, and they will vary in difficulty. Much like in the national spelling bee, participants can ask for the word’s definition and to hear it used in a sentence. The clock starts and within 30 seconds, if the word is spelled correctly, the contestant moves on to the next round.

So what are you waiting for? Promulgate your participation, channel your gladiatorial competitive instincts, put on your clodhoppers, and get to the Orange Branch Library for the Adult Spelling Bee.

While our catalog is still down due to the merge of our system joining with the Central Library Consortium, check out some of these other programs happening at the Delaware County District Library branches this week.

Delaware County Opiate Action Plan: Monday, March 5 at 7 p.m. Orange Branch Library. Opiate abuse, addiction, and overdose rates are at alarming levels in the nation and in Ohio. Learn how the crisis impacts Delaware County, and where and to what degree. Other topics being covered include the science of the drug’s influence, a plan for response, and what currently exists for help, hope, treatment and support.

Knitting Club: Tuesday, March 6 at 6 p.m. Powel Branch Library. Do you like to knit? Want to try it out? Join us at the Powell Branch Library as we learn to knit together. Each month we will start a new project. Yarn is provided, but you can feel free to bring your own.

Morning Book Club: Wednesday, March 7 at 11 a.m. Ostrander Branch Library. Pick up a copy of the month’s selected title and give it a read, then join us every month for a casual, entertaining discussion. This month we discuss “The Yellow Envelope” by Kim Dinan.

Friends of the Library Coffee with George: Monday, March 12 at 10 a.m. Delaware Main Library. This is a wonderful benefit for Friends of the Library members. Meet George Needham, the DCDL director, and hear all about the library, ask your questions, enjoy refreshments and take a tour. Not a member? Come anyway and join on the spot.

http://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/03/web1_NICOLE-FOWLES-120117.jpg

By Nicole Fowles Glad You Asked

If you have a question that you would like to see answered in this column, mail it to Nicole Fowles, Delaware County District Library, 84 E. Winter St., Delaware, OH 43015, or call us at 740-362-3861. You can also email your questions by visiting the library’s web site at www.delawarelibrary.org or directly to Nicole at nfowles@delawarelibrary.org. No matter how you contact us, we’re always glad you asked!

If you have a question that you would like to see answered in this column, mail it to Nicole Fowles, Delaware County District Library, 84 E. Winter St., Delaware, OH 43015, or call us at 740-362-3861. You can also email your questions by visiting the library’s web site at www.delawarelibrary.org or directly to Nicole at nfowles@delawarelibrary.org. No matter how you contact us, we’re always glad you asked!