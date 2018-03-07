Board approves staffing changes

The Delaware City Schools Board of Education approved a number of staffing changes Monday during its regular meeting.

The board approved the following resignations:

• Marissa Borruso, a guidance counselor at Dempsey Middle School.

• Kimberly Ebert, an intervention specialist at Willis Education Center.

• Alicia Plowman, an intervention specialist at Dempsey.

• Matthew Lewis, a custodian at Hayes High School.

• Lori Lucas, an administrative assistant at Hayes.

• Mark Shepherd, an educational assistant in the cross categorical room at Conger Elementary.

The board also approved the retirements of Jeanne Doty, an administrative assistant at Carlisle Elementary School; and Kelly Muir, a physical education teacher at Dempsey.

The board then approved the employment of Alyssa Barnhart, a School Aged Child Care (SACC) program assistant for the district.

The board also approved numerous supplemental contracts for various coaches and performing art advisors.

On the district calendar:

• March 8-10 is the Hayes Spring Musical “Shrek, The Musical” at 7:30 p.m. and one performance at 2:00 p.m. on March 10.

• There will be no school on March 12 for a teacher in-service day.

• The next board meeting is a work session scheduled for 6 p.m. on March 19 at the Willis Education Center.

• The Invention Convention will take place on March 27 at all schools.

• There will be no school on March 30 for a conference adjustment day.

• There will be no school from April 2 to April 6 for Spring Break.

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

