Board approves staffing changes

The Delaware City Schools Board of Education approved a number of staffing changes Monday during its regular meeting.
The board approved the following resignations:
• Marissa Borruso, a guidance counselor at Dempsey Middle School.
• Kimberly Ebert, an intervention specialist at Willis Education Center.
• Alicia Plowman, an intervention specialist at Dempsey.
• Matthew Lewis, a custodian at Hayes High School.
• Lori Lucas, an administrative assistant at Hayes.
• Mark Shepherd, an educational assistant in the cross categorical room at Conger Elementary.
The board also approved the retirements of Jeanne Doty, an administrative assistant at Carlisle Elementary School; and Kelly Muir, a physical education teacher at Dempsey.
The board then approved the employment of Alyssa Barnhart, a School Aged Child Care (SACC) program assistant for the district.
The board also approved numerous supplemental contracts for various coaches and performing art advisors.
On the district calendar:
• March 8-10 is the Hayes Spring Musical “Shrek, The Musical” at 7:30 p.m. and one performance at 2:00 p.m. on March 10.
• There will be no school on March 12 for a teacher in-service day.
• The next board meeting is a work session scheduled for 6 p.m. on March 19 at the Willis Education Center.
• The Invention Convention will take place on March 27 at all schools.
• There will be no school on March 30 for a conference adjustment day.
• There will be no school from April 2 to April 6 for Spring Break.
Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.
