PROPERTY TRANSFERS

285 W Hull Dr, Delaware; Cox, Kevin to Oneill, James E & Virginia E; $245,000.

6386 Brandon Dr, Lewis Center; Franklin, Mary B Dysinger & Joseph C Jr to Rugg, Nathaniel & Stoltz, Elizabeth; $354,000.

5861 Highland Hills Dr, Westerville; Rupright, Kami & Nathan to Schaffner, Scott & Barbara; $414,900.

686 Village Mill Dr, Sunbury; Knowlton, Daniel D III & Marsha S to Haskins, Kyle & Christina; $269,900.

5463 Heathrow Dr, Powell; Barnum, Craig L to Shayesteh, Armon & Shokoh Co Trustees; $670,000.

376 Ben Curtis Ct, Ostrander; Westport Homes Inc. to Ebelberger, Theodore G & Holly B; $401,137.

5328 Finch Ln, Galena; Aloi, Daniel J & Michelle L to Jones, Richard A; $279,000.

205 Shelbourne Forest Way, Delaware; Nesbitt, Barbara L to Price, Jennie L; $116,000.

3480 Ostrander Rd, Ostrander; Bishara, Magdi F Trustee to The Lofts At Blue Creek LLC; $250,000.

100 Griswold St, Delaware; Zsambok, Jeanie to Bennett, Vivian & Robinson, Nicanora; $140000.

85 English Ter, Delaware; Oesterle, Christopher & Carla S to Tobias, Grant D & Cheryl A; $270,000.

689 Maketewah Dr, Delaware; Harkin, Gary B & Anne C to Oesterle, Christopher & Carla; $425,000.

4129 Mainsail Dr, Lewis Center; Old Harbor Estates LLC to NVR Inc; $89,700.

570 Sunbury Meadows Dr, Sunbury; Reiss, Nathaniel D & Renee N to Bartee, Edward C & Beth A; $335,000.