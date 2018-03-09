PROPERTY TRANSFERS

1433 Lockwood Ct, Galena; Buns Restaurant LLC to Mcgary, Katlyn M & Matthew E; $110,000.

33 Oakwood Dr, Delaware; Evans, Floyd R to Oakwood Investments LLC; $106,400.

1180 Wedgewood Ter, Westerville; Stark, Maureen A to Kearsh, Dean J; $330,000.

227 Cambridge Rd, Delaware; Durant, Steven A & Moriah K to Muckway, Michael A & Tamara G; $299,900.

9317 Baytree Dr, Powell; Discovery Land Ltd to Gandhi, Sanket P & Morli S; $165,000.

5761 Chandler Ct, Westerville; 5761 Chandler Court Ltd to Chandler Court in Home LLC; $505,000.

133 W Central Ave, Delaware; Sharp, Gregory T & Jessica to Arbogast, Matthew & Morgan; $140,250.

6670 Falling Meadows Dr, Galena; Schmaltz, Heather D to Wilson, James R; $349,900.

2035 Whipple Rd, Delaware; Abrams, David L & Dawn R to Hager, Nicolas B & Angela M; $262,000.

231 Lofton Cir, Delaware; Wharrey, Shawn M & Nuckols, Kristan N to Walters, Jessi & Skinner Colten; $222,000.

9120 White Oak Ln, Westerville; Pasheilich, Gary L to Butler, Michael C & Devito Butler Julie; $435,400.

6203 Tournament Dr, Westerville; Mitchell, John M & Edna L to Wimbush, James A & Teresa S; $440,000.

537 Lehner Woods Blvd, Delaware; Welch, Christopher C to Austin, Kristine C; $142,000.

4031 Kodiak Ct, Powell; Peters, Devan Erik & Kruse, Angela Marie to Benes, Jordan & Emily; $377,000.

163 Roswell Pl, Powell; Czarnecki, Matthew L & Stephanie N to Vu, Trung T & Nguyen, Huyen Thanh; $285,000.

4294 Daylily Dr, Powell; Sinclair, Steven G & Eileen N to Good, Gregory W & Susan M; $347,000.

9239 Lake Of The Woods Dr, Galena; Thornton, Vance T & Tamara S to Hines, Mitzi L & Platt,

Herbert B Jr; $575,826.

69 Orchard Heights St, Delaware; Hornsby, Steven R to Mcdole, Nicholas E; $105,500.

124 White Elm Dr, Delaware; Hood, Chad E & Kathy A to Barnhill, Donald B & Beth L Trustees; $205,500.

3160 Shoreline Dr, Lewis Center; Kaiser, Mildred L to Bogorad, Lauren Michele & Joseph; $374,900.

8676 Clarksdale Dr, Lewis Center; Smith, Amanda R to Banjoko, Olurotimi & Kadiatu; $285,000. 350 Summer Tree Way, Lewis Center; Epcon Hidden Ravines LLC to Cicerchi, Charles R & Rebecca A; $320,015.

1677 Aniko Ave, Lewis Center; Davis, John M & Gladys M to Henry, Rachel L & Rose, Aaron K; $300,250.

3818 Woodbury Lndg, Powell; Epcon Bradford LLC to Ensminger, Jayne E; $382,065.

330 Summer Tree Way, Lewis Center; Epcon Hidden Ravines LLC to Richardson, Joseph B & Nanette L; $329,120.

521 Wintergreen Way, Lewis Center; Olentangy Crossing LLC to Lipperman Diane L; $229,000. 7057 Limerick Ln, Powell; Devilbiss, Kim to Davies, Jamie L; $235,000.

537 Wintergreen Way, Lewis Center; Olentangy Crossing LLC to Singleton, Mary P; $215,320.

215 Plum, Delaware; Arthur, Michael & Brittany J to Smith, Beau R; $243,000.

4592 Glen Lakes Dr, Powell; Lombardo, Charles J to Powell, Douglas M & Laura A, $740,000. 3828 Bluff Dr, Lewis Center; Alban, J Calvin to Levi, Tyler D; $290,000.

7762 Seay Ct, Dublin; Thompson, Brooke & William Charles to Robinson, Matthew S & Allyson; $346,000.

8537 Stonewoods Ln, Powell; Amorose, Kathleen M to Buckley, Barbara Jo; $170,000.

5814 Cloverdale Dr, Galena; Reeves, Jeane E to Terrazzino, Matthew J & Jena R; $342,500.

141 Fescue Rd, Sunbury; Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Williams, Murphy & Burns, Brittany; $356,735.

2991 Pasture Ridge Dr, Powell; Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Panchagiri, Hardeep & Ponna Pravallika; $386,760.