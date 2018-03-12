POLICE BLOTTER

Delaware police report:

• A report was taken after a man reportedly made suicidal threats Thursday afternoon. Police transported the man to Grady Memorial Hospital for an evaluation.

• A license plate was reported stolen from a vehicle parked on Kirkland Street Thursday afternoon. The matter is under investigation.

• A traffic stop was conducted Thursday evening in the area of Central Avenue and Channing Street. The driver was arrested for OVI and found to be in possession of multiple drugs.

• A homeless man was found in possession of a hypodermic syringe in the 200 block of Chelsea Street Friday around 12:37 a.m. He was issued a summons for possession.