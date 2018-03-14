Easter Basket Drive accepting donations

A local woman is running a drive to help give local children in need Easter baskets to celebrate the holiday.

Tia Mann is the operating manager of 180° Addiction Recovery Care, a local business that offers in-home treatment and counseling. Mann said she convinced the business to sponsor an Easter Basket Drive fundraiser for people in need.

“I am the person who loves to do community work,” Mann said.

She added this will be the third year for the Easter Basket Drive. The first year, Mann said, the drive donated between 25 and 30 baskets. In year two, 70 baskets were donated.

This year, she hopes to donate 150 to 200 baskets.

Mann explained that she started doing the drive three years ago because Thanksgiving and Christmas have lots of charity drives, but there are none to make sure children in need get an Easter basket.

Mann said the baskets go to those who ask, People In Need, Family Promise of Delaware County, families in shelters, and foster care families, among others.

Donations and other company sponsorship will be accepted through March 26, and Easter baskets will be delivered that week as well. Mann said 180° Addiction Recovery Care has donated $150, and the local Brown family has agreed to sponsor baskets for the children at Family Promise.

Mann said the fundraiser is seeking monetary donations of cash or gift cards and added interested parties can also donate Easter baskets, Easter grass, new candy, stuffed animals and small toys.

For donations and requests, contact Mann at 614-392-2219, by email at Theresa@180ARC.com or on Facebook.com/180ARC.

“I love my community, and I think everyone should be doing things in their community,” Mann said.

Tia Mann and her husband, Jesse Mann, pose with Easter baskets that were donated during the drive last year. http://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/03/web1_17917339_10154561983725773_3847933286479075197_o.jpg Tia Mann and her husband, Jesse Mann, pose with Easter baskets that were donated during the drive last year.

Organizers hoping to hand out 150 to 200 baskets

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

