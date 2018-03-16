PROPERTY TRANSFERS

5544 Little Leaf Ln, Westerville; Jeltes, Daniel David & Lauren Janelle to Armstrong, Kenneth & Monica S; $429,000.

8738 Woodwind Dr, Lewis Center; Aguila, Philip M & Pilato, Maria C to Wolfe, Kelly A & Kolodziejczak, Joseph A; $230,500.

399 Ben Curtis Ct, Ostrander; Westport Homes Inc to Evoy, Jerry M & Carol A; $461,306.

6598 Varick Ln, Westerville; Kallay, Jonathan J & Margaret A to Thomas, Donald W & Margo E, $350,000.

8278 Fallgold Ln, Westerville; Hromalik, Larry R to Krebs, Jeffrey E & Emily K: $439,900.

3778 Foresta Grand Dr, Powell; Giere, Thomas C to Diehl, Douglas & Robin; $349,000.

8459 Concord Rd, Delaware; Johnson, David E to Ferrier, Brian K & Julia Rhoades; $485,000. 3783 Naugatuck Pl, Powell; Epcon Bradford LLC to Hermann, Barbara J; $459,685.

5561 Maple Dr, Lewis Center; Evans Farm Land Development Company LLC to Guzzo & Garner Custom Builders LLC; $173,000.

5316 Louden Dr, Lewis Center; MI Homes of Central Ohio LLC to Collins, Thurston C & Jacquelyn I; $425,394.

5731 Evans Farm Dr, Lewis Center; Evans Farm Land Development Company LLC to Guzzo & Garner Custom Builders LLC; $120,000.

161 Fescue Rd, Sunbury; Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Abay, Abraham & Gebregeziabher Asmeret, $328,020.

543 N Cleveland Ave, Westerville; Sleep Ohio LTD to BMI Federal Credit Union; $683,000.

Chambers Rd, Sunbury; Montgomery, Donald E & Jaimee Michele to Berkshire, Joseph & Kelly; $125,000.

184 Shay St, Delaware; Reichenbach, Gianna to Contreras, John $155,000.