Liberty Township shifts trustees meeting

The Liberty Township Board of Trustees has moved its regularly scheduled Monday, March 19 meeting from 7 p.m. to earlier in the morning at 9:30 a.m.

The morning meeting will be held at Liberty Township Hall, 7761 Liberty Road, Powell.

According to Cathy Buehrer, township administrative assistant, trustees Shyra Eichhorn and Melanie Leneghan both will be out of town the evening of March 19. However, Buehrer said since Leneghan didn’t have to leave until the afternoon, it made an early morning meeting possible with Trustee Mike Gemperline.

“We could just flat out cancelled it, but we decided to reschedule it in the morning,” she said. “Maybe some of the people who can’t make it in the evening can make it in the morning.”

Buehrer said since the meeting is outside of the trustees’ normal schedule, the meeting will be scheduled as a “special meeting,” which only allows for the business scheduled on the agenda.

According to the agenda, trustees have two executive sessions scheduled for the special morning meeting.

Trustees will move into their first executive session after conducting roll call for the purpose of “Preparing for … bargaining sessions with public employees concerning their compensation or other terms and conditions of their employment.”

Once returning to public session, trustees will approve purchase orders, bills and warrants as contained in the first two resolutions.

Trustees will then discuss and possibly take action on:

• Opt-out-Arbitration that will amend Resolution 18-0222-01

• Approve a health care contract

• Approve a memorandum of understanding with the International Association of Fire Fighters

• Approve a memorandum of understanding with the United Steel Workers

• Renew an agreement with SourcePoint for a service coordinator for older adults in Liberty Township

• Authorize an expenditure for annual physicals for the township fire department

• Authorize an expenditure for paramedic refresher classes

• Authorize a cooperative agreement with Delaware County for the West Orange Road improvements

• Authorize a request for engineer assistance for the construction of the Sawmill Parkway Trail Extension

• Authorize the hiring of two part-time Parks and Road Services employees

• Approve a private food concession agreement with Dan’s Deli

• Appoint Suzanne Vais as a regular member of the Zoning Commission for a five-year term

Once finished with the resolution, trustees will open the floor for any unscheduled business or public comment.

The final item on the agenda is the second of two scheduled executive sessions where trustees will go behind closed doors “… to consider the … employment … discipline … of a public official or employee ….”

By D. Anthony Botkin abotkin@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact D. Anthony Botkin at 740-413-0902. Follow him on Twitter @dabotkin.

