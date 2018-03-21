SourcePoint saving residents money

During last year’s Medicare open enrollment from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, SourcePoint’s insurance program saved 535 Delaware County residents more than $255,000. Open enrollment is the period each year during which Medicare recipients can change health plans and prescription drug coverage for the following year to better meet their needs.

SourcePoint’s insurance specialists and team of counselors, certified by the Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program (OSHIIP), hold one-on-one consultations with local residents to educate them about Medicare, review changes in plan costs, benefits, or rules, and complete plan comparisons.

By empowering individuals to make informed decisions regarding their health insurance, SourcePoint’s insurance program helps them save more. In 2017, the insurance program saved 1,327 Delaware County residents more than $950,000. On average, an individual saves more than $1,000 each year after consulting with an insurance specialist.

In addition to private counseling sessions, SourcePoint offers free New to Medicare classes and interactive workshops for Delaware County residents. SourcePoint offers monthly classes at its facility, as well as other locations throughout the county.

Upcoming classes include:

• Monday, March 26, 1 to 3 p.m. at Scioto Township Hall, 3737 Ostrander Road, Ostrander.

• Wednesday, March 28, 6 to 8 p.m. at SourcePoint, 800 Cheshire Road, Delaware.

• Monday, April 2, 10 a.m. to noon at Sunbury Community Library, 44 Burrer Drive, Sunbury.

• Saturday, April 7, 10 a.m. to noon at SourcePoint, 800 Cheshire Road, Delaware.

• Wednesday, April 25, 6 to 8 p.m. at SourcePoint, 800 Cheshire Road, Delaware.

• Saturday, May 12, 10 a.m. to noon at Wornstaff Library, 302 E. High St., Ashley.

Seating is limited, so registration is required for all classes. To register, go to MySourcePoint.org/insurance or call 740-363-6677.

SourcePoint is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that provides professional expertise, services, and programs for Delaware County adults who want to thrive after 55. Services and programs are supported in part by the local senior services levy, corporate and private donations, sponsorships, grants, and by the Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging. SourcePoint is a United Way agency.

SourcePoint insurance specialists Paula Dean, left, and Charlotte Pritt, right, hold one-on-one consultations with Delaware County residents to educate them about Medicare and complete plan comparisons in addition to leading Medicare classes and other educational insurance education programs throughout the year. SourcePoint’s insurance specialists and team of counselors are certified by the Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program (OSHIIP). http://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/03/web1_SourcePoint.jpg SourcePoint insurance specialists Paula Dean, left, and Charlotte Pritt, right, hold one-on-one consultations with Delaware County residents to educate them about Medicare and complete plan comparisons in addition to leading Medicare classes and other educational insurance education programs throughout the year. SourcePoint’s insurance specialists and team of counselors are certified by the Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program (OSHIIP).

Clients saved nearly $1M through insurance program in 2017

Special to The Gazette delnews@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow The Delaware Gazette on Twitter @delgazette. Like The Gazette on Facebook.

Follow The Delaware Gazette on Twitter @delgazette. Like The Gazette on Facebook.