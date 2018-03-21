PROPERTY TRANSFERS

7442 Falls View Cir, Delaware; Gerrits, Roger G & Robyn B to Gordon, Jeffrey Michael; $229,900.
3826 Woodbury Lndg, Powell; Epcon Bradford LLC to Erickson, Muriel M; $408,205.
45 Park Ave, Delaware; Burns, Keith C Carol J to Anderson, Adam W & Lindsey Rene; $179,900.
5716 Ludington Dr, Lewis Center; Decapio, Jason A & Shelly M to Muirhead-Gold, Christina S & John; $535,000.
326 Braxton St, Delaware; Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Stone, Cindy G, $244,312.
1019 Lenker Dr, Columbus; Benich, Maureen to Davis, John C; $230,000.
638 Viola Dr, Sunbury; Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Mescher, Misty & Johnson, Robert; $361,630.
8932 Turin Hill Ct, Dublin; Reitz, John G to Maschmann, Leanna K & E Gus; $325,000.
1353 Church St, Lewis Center; Evans Farm Land Development Company LLC to Segrist, Paul & Katie M; $168,000.
3840 Shagbark Trl, Galena; Hatcher, Jerry & Susan K Co Trustees to Hedge, Andrew & Goldman, Jennifer L; $523,900.
117 Holly Hock Ln, Lewis Center; Baddam, Navata to Lee, Inhee & Kim, Jiyoung; $228,000.
300 Mcnamara Loop, Lewis Center; Glenn Road Capital LLC to NVR Inc; $72,000.
86 Otis St, Sunbury; Lord, Nancy R to Deuschle, Duran C; $161,000.
Bean-Oller Rd, Delaware; Kubalak, David H Julie E to Up Land LLC; $270,000.
2085 Forestview Ln, Delaware; Nelson Farms Associates LLC to Fischer Homes Columbus; $137,970.
1559 Haverhill Ct, Delaware; Nelson Farms Associates LLC to Fischer Homes Columbus; $106,814.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU