PROPERTY TRANSFERS

2084 Forestview Ln, Delaware; Nelson Farms Associates LLC to Fischer Homes Columbus; $131,893.

Sunbury Rd, Galena; Upper, Annie to Starkoff, Alan & Kathleen; $102,000.

Green-Cook Rd, Westerville; Garrabrant, Donald D Susan J to Kenimer, P Frederick; $80,000.

450 Alkyre Run Dr, Westerville; National Real Estate Investments LTD to Maruli, Vira; $179,000.

7533 Paradisio Dr, Galena; Vinmar Investment Limited to NVR Inc; $95,000.

1521 England Dr, Columbus; Hallman, Susan M & Milthaler, John C Jr to Milthaler, John C Jr & Kelly; $109,750.

2755 Sweet Clover Ln, Galena; Tillett, Gregory F & Sandra J Trustee to Maynard, Mitchell B & Christine L; $595,000.

241 Indigo Blue St, Delaware; Muirhead-Gould, John & Christina S to Hawse, David L & Traci L; $269,000.

4702 Oakland Ridge Dr, Powell; Shear, Timothy M & Carol J To: Williams, Nathaniel A; $347,000.

432 Ashford Dr, Westerville; Thompson, Bradley J to Wertz, Blake; $385,020.

6186 Grisham St, Westerville; Cavalieri, Jason M to Roberts, Anthony Charles & Samantha Abigail; $350,000.

6330 Alum Creek Dr, Galena; NVR Inc to Erjavec, John F & Rosemary E; $462,640.

3979 Africa Rd, Galena; Miller, Douglas N to Heis, Gregory S & Jennifer L, $384,000.

3206 Glenmead Dr, Delaware; Romanelli and Hughes Building Company to NVR Inc, $110,000.

523 W William St, Delaware; Kohn, John F & Carol M to Wurth, Regina Lopez, $170,000.

5702 Covington Meadows Dr, Westerville; Toprani, Carol to Gliniecki, Sarah & Crow, Steven; $250,000.