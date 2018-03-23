PROPERTY TRANSFERS

424 Melick Dr, Delaware; Glenross North LLC to NVR Inc; $93,500.

3266 Glenmead Dr, Delaware; Romanelli and Hughes Building Company to NVR Inc; $110,000.

9110 Bunker Ln, Powell; Arc Sawmill LLC to Powver LLC; $1,895,000.

10659 Ridge View Ct, Westerville; Guilfoos, Brian & Shelley to Maple Lane Homes LLC; $255,000.

410 South St, Ashley; Studlien, Heather L to Viola Family Trust; $68,000.

971 Rooks Cir, Sunbury; Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Gorman, Nicholas R & Chrystal; $334,960.

6544 Valley Oak Dr, Powell; Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Barker, Amber M & Matthew; $345,000.

8880 Braids Ct, Dublin; Lephart, Kevin L to Thompson, Richard Ferrell & Blazer, Gretchen Janet; $435,000.

4174 Sunbury Rd, Galena; Erjavec, John F & Rosemary E to Young, John D Trustee; $820,000.

N Galena Rd, Sunbury; Starfall LLC to STB3 LLC; $360,000.

6530 Dublin Rd, Delaware; Thomas, Donald W & Margo E to Hickman, Nicholas F & Amber L; $450,000.

400 Parkville , Delaware; Thayer, Richard E to S. H. R. & R. B. III; $360,500.

237 Sylvan Dr, Delaware; Larsen, Donald R Marie to Gitter, Robert J & Elizabeth A Trustees; $92,500.

21 Baywood Dr, Delaware; Miller, Pamela K & Steven L to Thomas, Drew A & Stephanie P; $88,500.

4777 Worthington Rd, Westerville; Safaryan, Tigran R & Erna et al. to Safaryan, Tigran R & Erna et al.; $212,000.