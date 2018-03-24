Delaware County District Library celebrating National Quilt Month

The month of March each year is celebrated as National Quilt Month. Since we are always up for a good celebration at the Delaware County District Library, this month when you walk into the Delaware Main Library you’ll see quilts adorning our mezzanine balcony.

These 47 quilts on display have been owned or created by 20 different individuals, and they each tell a beautiful story. For example, one quilt that is displayed on the top shelf of the glass cabinet at the front of the library is owned by Shirley Masters, but tells the story of her grandmother in the early 1900s.

Shirley explains, “My mother knew her mother had these quilt blocks that were never made into a quilt, but thought they had been lost or thrown away. In 1998, we found them rolled up in a tiny piece of fabric in the back of a cupboard. My 80-year-old mother immediately sewed them together, and the quilt hung on her dining room wall the last years of her life. Each block is embroidered with the name of the lady that made it, including her grandmother and other relatives.”

One beautiful peach and yellow quilt was created by a grandmother for her granddaughter’s marriage in 2014. White squares were made available for wedding guests to sign, then they were pieced together and machine quilted as a lasting gift and memory of the day.

One young woman created a quilt as a gift for her grandmother-in-law. The quilt celebrates her 80th birthday with each block representing special moments and remembrances in life so far.

This show is put on each year during the month of March by members of the Delaware Piecemakers Quilt Guild. This year, the guild also features work created by SourcePoint Life’s A Stich Quilters.

As my office is located in the main library on the mezzanine, I have the joy of looking out at these quilts all day long every weekday. One that is a favorite of mine was created by Betty Demopolis, which she appropriately calls “Blues and White Chevron.”

If you’d like to know more about the Piecemakers, give them a call at 740-815-9341 or email delawarepiecemakersquiltguild@gmail.com. They meet the first Monday of the month at 6 p.m. in the basement of the First Baptist Church on Franklin Street.

The show will be up for one last week, and I hope you’re able to stop by and view it. While you’re in, see what’s new and popular on our mystery shelves.

• “Death in St. Petersburg: A Lady Emily Mystery” by Tasha Alexander. When the body of a prima ballerina is discovered in the snow, Lady Emily races through Saint Petersburg to investigate a case that is complicated by a distraught lover, the politics of Tsarist Russia, and sightings of a ghostly dancer.

• “The Seagull” by Ann Cleeves. Following leads to the site of a missing con man’s body, Vera Stanhope discovers links between the cold case, a glamorous nightclub, and her own father.

• “The Blood Card” by Elly Griffiths. Edgar Stephens heads to New York to investigate a mesmerist who may be involved in the death of a British war hero right before the coronation of Elizabeth II, in the latest installment of the series following Smoke and Mirrors.

• “Murderous Mistral” by Cay Rademacher. Vilified for his successful corruption investigations into his colleagues, Capitaine Roger Blanc is relocated to the south of France and tackles a murder case involving a reviled outsider whose demise is linked to the dark undercurrents of Provence.

• “Old Scores” by Will Thomas. After the first Japanese ambassador to London is killed in his office, Cyrus Barker, a private agent hired to watch the office, becomes a suspect and is hired by the new ambassador to find the killer, as Barker and his assistant find clues that point to London’s underworld.

By Nicole Fowles

If you have a question that you would like to see answered in this column, mail it to Nicole Fowles, Delaware County District Library, 84 E. Winter St., Delaware, OH 43015, or call us at 740-362-3861. You can also email your questions by visiting the library’s web site at www.delawarelibrary.org or directly to Nicole at nfowles@delawarelibrary.org. No matter how you contact us, we’re always glad you asked!

