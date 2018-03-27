PROPERTY TRANSFERS

6630 Clark Rd, Sunbury; Stepup Property LLC to Ballenger, Vicki L & Kenneth R; $248,000.

129 Springer Woods Blvd, Delaware; Rowe, Kimberly K to Viola, David O & Tammy J Trustees; $178,200.

5675 Sedgewick Ln, Galena; Glade at Highland Lakes LLC to Fischer Homes Columbus; $124,000.

3326 Foxcroft Dr, Lewis Center; Arnold, Mitzi G to Weiker, Jennifer L & Jeremiah S; $580,000.

838 Buehler Dr, Delaware; Wells Fargo Bank to Edwards, Nicholas; $150,000.

5645 Stillwater Ave, Westerville; Walker, Martha E & Gary E Trustees to Casey, Susanne & Herrett, Lawrence; $469,000.

2032 Parklawn Dr, Lewis Center; Wheat, Randolph J Snyder Helen L to Ganger, Andrea; $349,900.

20 Glen Mawr Cir, Delaware; Glenross LLC to Huber, John L & Kimberley J; $313,375.

530 Thrush Rill, Powell; Verrill, Elsa Jane to Weise, Craig A; $158,000.

224 Windemere Pl, Westerville; Waldren, Ruth A to Gardner, Mary F & Luchtenberg, Stephen M Trustees; $159,900.

Riverside Dr, Powell; Bertsch, Steven A Jill M to Wagner, Heath W; $120,000.

5626 Sedgewick Ln, Galena; Fischer Homes Columbus to Morris, Brandon & Lindsey; $500,000.

1055 Foxcreek Rd, Sunbury; Bays, Ryan E & Jamie M to Ehrman, Scott W & Whitney M; $334,900.

8269 Dolman Dr, Powell; Manus, James W & Marlaine A to Johnson, Richard B & Judith A; $358,000.

2000 Gingerfield Way, Sunbury; Northstar Residential Development LLC to Fischer Homes Columbus; $97,000.

5960 Big Walnut Rd, Galena; The Greater Ohio District of the Wesleyan Church to Bob Webb Hawks Nest LLC; $800,000.

169 E William St, Delaware; Delaware County Historical Society Inc. to Robinwood Corporate Center LLC; $55,000.

175 E William St, Delaware; Delaware County Historical Society Inc to Robinwood Corporate Center LLC; $90,000.