PROPERTY TRANSFERS

5634 Harrow Glen Ct, Galena; Buzzelli, Christopher L & Beth S to McDaniel, Jessica & Chad Mathew; $465,000.
1465 Big Bluestem Way, Sunbury; Northstar Residential Development LLC to Fischer Homes Columbus; $91,000.
5627 Holiston Ct, Galena; Dublin Manor LLC to Valluru, Sri Harish & Bollina, Manjula; $587,308.
3392 Westbrook Pl, Lewis Center; Bob Webb Ravines at McCammon Chase LLC to Navarre, Harold Wayne & Jepkema, Pamela; $725,000.
5218 Bardon Dr, Westerville; Headlee, Chad M to Bean, Thomas Holmes; $300,000.
5567 Stansbury Dr, Dublin; Bob Webb Muirfield LLC to Waldron, Carla S, $862,750.
3619 Birkland Cir, Lewis Center; Groce, Gisela M Trustee to Kegg, Heather R & Rowe, Donald M; $225,000.
421 N Franklin St, Delaware; Neill, Melissa E to Ossoli, Danielle M; $122,841.
425 La Chance Ct, Delaware; Carlson, Benjamin R & Kelly A to Clark, Alyson D & Shofar, Candace M; $226,000.
1555 Wilhoit Ave, Lewis Center; Quigley, Georgiana M to Homan, Brian F & Emily A; $275,000.
6395 Steitz Rd, Powell; Letostak, James E & Tiasha B to Kurpita, Oleg & Lyubov; $275,000.
5655 Whispering Ridge Dr, Galena; Boyd, Daryl D & Patricia W to Hamidov, Daryl D & Safaryan, Erna R; $400,000.
3676 Royal Dornoch Cir, Delaware; Johnson, Wilma Faye & John T to Blusiewicz, Kenneth Ronald & Sandra K; $273,000.
229 Night Bird Ln, Delaware; Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Mongold, Ryan James & Jennifer Prentice; $558,375.
6705 Red Bank Rd, Galena; Williams, Richard L & White, Janet to Reid, James K; $385,000.
