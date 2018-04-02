‘Spring on Down’ for First Friday

With calendars turned to April, this month’s First Friday will be a celebration of the spring season.

“Spring on Down,” organized by Main Street Delaware, will take place Friday, April 6, and will feature a game of “Spring-O,” a fun variation of Bingo.

Participants can pick up their cards at the Main Street Delaware office located at 20. E. Winter St. There will be 10 variations of the card, and a total of 27 different businesses in the downtown area will be participating in the event.

Those with a card will get a stamp from each store they visit, and with five stamps in a row, in any direction, everyone’s card becomes a winner. No purchase is necessary to receive the stamp.

Upon returning a completed card to the Main Street Delaware office, each participant will receive a spring-themed prize. In addition to the initial prize, they will also be entered into a grand prize drawing that includes prizes such as event tickets, special deals from downtown businesses and more.

The event will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. and many shops and restaurants will have extended hours to accommodate patrons enjoying the fun.

“Spring on Down” is sponsored by Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Delaware.

Susie Bibler, the executive director of Main Street Delaware, is always looking for ways to encourage people to spend time in downtown Delaware.

“It’s a way to get people to come downtown, go visit the stores, and get in the spring mood,” she said. “We always want to promote people shopping locally, especially downtown, and this was a good opportunity to do just that.”

According to its website, Main Street Delaware “aspires to be synonymous with community, providing an inclusive and vibrant destination that preserves our rich history and supports a dynamic future.”

Recent First Friday festivities have included last month’s “March for Art” and February’s “Date Night in the Downtown.” Main Street Delaware also oversees the downtown Farmers’ Market, which begins in May, and the “Home for the Holidays” celebration towards the end of November.

By Dillon Davis cdavis@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @ddavis_gazette.

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @ddavis_gazette.