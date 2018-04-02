WWII collector to share story

Military historian and collector Robert Croce Jr., who has been collecting, presenting and lecturing on military history for 30 years at various venues including Bowling Green State University, Honor Flight, Big Walnut High School, Westerville schools and many others, is bringing his presentation to Delaware.

Sponsored by the Delaware County Genealogical Society, Croce’s presentation will take place at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 3 in the Community Room of the Delaware County District Library, 84 E. Winter St. The program is free of charge and open to the public.

For over 25 years, Croce has worked tirelessly to improve his display. The goal of his presentation is to help current and future generations learn and appreciate the sacrifices made by the men and women of the United States Armed Forces over the years.

A veteran himself, Croce specializes in World War II. During his 30 years of collecting, Croce has received donations from family, veterans, families of veterans and others.

Croce’s current collection features items and stories from over 40 veterans, and he prides himself on treating every veteran featured with the utmost respect and has stated he will never trade or sell his collection.

As part of the April 3 event being presented by the local genealogical society, Croce will be incorporating family lines into the presentation.

Public sessions available

A half hour before each regular meeting of The Delaware County Genealogical Society, a “Let’s Talk Genealogy” session is held beginning at 7 p.m. in the library’s Community Room.

These sessions are a free public service provided by Genealogy Librarian Larry Dulin and allow participants to share their genealogy research stories — the good, the bad and the ugly.

In addition, the free sessions are open to newcomers just getting started in genealogy. To help, newcomers will be offered free advice and information, including free and worthwhile websites to explore.

For additional information, contact the secretary of the Delaware County Genealogical Society at 740-369-4375 or emaildcgs@gmail.com.

Gazette Staff delnews@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow The Delaware Gazette on Twitter @delgazette. Like The Gazette on Facebook.

Follow The Delaware Gazette on Twitter @delgazette. Like The Gazette on Facebook.