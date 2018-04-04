Commissioners approve infrastructure projects

Delaware County Commissioners approved several infrastructure projects Monday for both the Regional Sewer District and the Delaware County Engineer’s Office.

Rob Riley, chief deputy engineer, approached commissioners for approval to set a bid date for the South Galena Road and State Route 3 intersection improvement project near Galena.

“This will allow us to go out to bid for the project,” he said. “The estimated cost is $1,511,000 that does include a 10 percent contingency. We hope the actual cost comes in lower than that. The state is contributing a little over $500,000 toward this project then the balance will be shared equally between the Village of Galena and Delaware County.”

Riley said construction will start in July and be done in October.

Riley then recommended the approval of contracts for the purchase of land for right of way partials for the East Powell Improvement Project from Richard and Barbara Adkins, James and Margaret Spurgeon, and Dennis and Krista Hoodlet.

Riley recommended awarding a bid and approving a contract for the project known as 2018-2019 Roadside Mowing North Project.

“We received one bid for this contract,” he said. “The amount is slightly higher than we paid in previous years.”

Riley said the price was still economical because the county would need to hire additional people and buy additional equipment to do the work in-house.

Commissioners also approved:

• A cooperative project agreement between the board of commissioners, Orange Township trustees and the county engineer for Bale Kenyon Road improvements, phases 2, 3 and 4.

• A cooperative agreement between the board of commissioners and the City of Powell for the resurfacing of Seldom Seen Road.

• A cooperative project agreement between the board of commissioners, Liberty Township trustees and the county engineer for West Orange Road improvements.

Erik McPeek, Regional Sewer District, recommended the approval of a services agreement with Vaughn Industries LLC for the verification and identification of the Duct-Bank Utilities Project at the Alum Creek Water Reclamation Facility.

“We’re using them to identify existing infrastructure like fiber-optic and wiring to make sure we can actually install more and determine what’s there and what we can use for the construction,” he said. “It should help to avoid any schedule issues once we go into contract with the actual construction bid.”

McPeek also presented a contract for a professional services agreement with CDM Smith Inc. for the Control System Network and HMI Software Strategy Project. He said the software is an interphase allowing real-time monitoring of the Regional Sewer Districts facilities.

“We can monitor remotely in case of issues and modify the operation in real time,” he said.

McPeek said the company will work with the district and the IT group on the shared infrastructure and provide standardization of operations going forward.

“This will provide us with a recommendation so we have a clear path forward,” he said.

McPeek then asked commissioners to approve a professional services agreement with GT Environmental Inc. for the solid waste transfer station master plan. He said the company will be used as consultants in helping the district with the solid waste master plan and determining what to do with the district’s waste transfer station in the future.

“We own the property but contract out the operation,” he said. “They are going to be doing a review of the regulations including current conditions and projected waste flows at the facility. Also an economic evaluation and providing us with options and recommendations on how to proceed with the current facility or whether look at a new site to give us a plan into the future.”

McPeek said he expected to see a final draft of the plan by the end of the summer.

http://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/04/web1_Delaware-County-Logo_F.jpg

By D. Anthony Botkin abotkin@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact D. Anthony Botkin at 740-413-0902. Follow him on Twitter @dabotkin.

Contact D. Anthony Botkin at 740-413-0902. Follow him on Twitter @dabotkin.