Trustees OK GIS assistant

In Orange Township’s trustee meeting Monday evening, Planning and Zoning Director Michele Boni proposed the creation of a GIS assistant to help the township get up and running on the Geographic Information System software.

Boni told trustees that the township purchased the software last year.

“With the amount of time it takes to get GIS started, it takes a lot of manpower as well, to get that software running,” she said. “It will be apart of the document management process by updating zoning files.”

Boni said the position will be supervised and serve at the pleasure of the zoning director, parks and maintenance director, the township administrator and trust. She said the GIS assistant would work with the county auditor’s office, the regional planning commission and the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission. She thought as a whole, all the departments could take advantage in using somebody in the position.

“We calling this an assistant position,” she said. “We thought about calling it an internship, but I believe internships are a learning component position. We want somebody that does have the skills upfront because having somebody with that expertise would be really helpful getting our software running.”

Boni said the position wouldn’t be permanent but would be helpful to the township to “get on top of things.”

Trustees approved the creation of the position and its description. The position is an at-will, non-exempt, part-time, and non-bargaining unit. Compensation for the position will be based on the skill level of the individual, according to Amanda Sheterom, Human Resources and Communications manager.

At 7:30 p.m. trustee moved into a rezoning hearing for four parcels of from among 23 acres of land from Farm Residential District to a Single Family Planned Residential District known as the Lewis Center Condominium owned by Lewis Center LLC.

“For the public’s benefit we are going to go ahead and table this until two weeks from now,” said Trustee Lisa Knapp. “We haven’t had time to review all the language and all the changes so early.”

On Friday, March 30 the township’s zoning department received a reprized submitting from the owners. Trustees moved to recess the hearing until April 16 in order to have more time to review the revisions.

