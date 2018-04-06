POLICE BLOTTER

Delaware police report:

• Police responded to a business on Columbus Pike to investigate a possible drug overdose. Two suspects were located inside a vehicle and were charged with possession of a controlled substance.

• An employee at UDF contacted police Wednesday evening to report two men stole a pizza and ran from the business. The matter is under investigation.

• A traffic stop was conducted near West Central Avenue and North Liberty Street Thursday around 12:43 a.m. A man was found in possession of drug paraphernalia and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.