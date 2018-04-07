POLICE BLOTTER

Delaware police report:

• A domestic incident was reported on Central Avenue Thursday evening. A man was arrested for domestic violence and a report was taken by police to document the call.

• A traffic stop was conducted on U.S. 23 in the area of East William Street. A search of the vehicle was conducted and a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia were located. The driver was charged with possession of marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia.

• A traffic stop was conducted on Columbus Pike in the area of West Hull Drive Friday around 1:36 a.m. After an investigation, the driver was arrested and charged with driving under suspension. During a search of the vehicle, drugs and paraphernalia was found. A report was taken and the case is being investigated.