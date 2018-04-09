Delaware Police Department adds officer

New City of Delaware Police Officer Sam Walter said Friday that he’s excited to be a part of the Delaware community.

Walter was sworn in on March 22 and comes to the City of Delaware Police Department after serving in the Marion Police Department for two-and-a-half years.

Walter said he was drawn to Delaware because of its growth and “beautiful” downtown area.

“I’m very happy. I’m very excited to be here, and I’m thankful for the opportunity,” Walter said.

Walter added he is very excited to get back on patrol because between leaving Marion and joining the Delaware Police Department, he hasn’t gotten to spend much time on the road.

“I enjoy my work,” Walter said. “I’ve been off the road for a few weeks doing administrative work. I’m just excited to be out with people again.”

City of Delaware Police Capt. Rob Penrod said Walter was well regarded in Marion and said the city looks forward to having Walter involved with the community.

“Officer Walter comes to us after serving over two years with the Marion Police Department,” Penrod said. “During the course of the hiring process, it was clear that Marion PD held Officer Walter in high regard, and he was consistently described as a qualified, community oriented police professional. We look forward to having Officer Walter for many years as a member of our department and community.”

Walter is currently on first shift but will rotate between second and third shift after six weeks on each patrol before he will be assigned to a shift.

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

