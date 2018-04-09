Columbus teen killed in crash on US 23

A Columbus teen was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday on U.S. Route 23 in southern Delaware County, troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported.

The Delaware Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol stated in a press release Monday afternoon that they are investigating the fatal crash that occurred at approximately 11:45 a.m. on U.S. Route 23 near milepost 1 in Orange Township.

Troopers report Neil G. Berberick, 58, of Delaware, was driving a blue 2014 Ford F150 southbound on U.S. 23 in the right lane. Thaddeus Laurol, 17, of Columbus, was driving a cream 2007 Toyota Camry northbound on U.S. 23.

Troopers reported Laurol failed to control his vehicle, slid left of center and was struck in the right side by Berberick.

Laurol was transported to Riverside Methodist Hospital by Delaware County EMS where he was pronounced deceased. Berberick sustained minor injuries from the crash, but was treated and released at the scene.

Berberick and Laurol were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash, troopers reported. Alcohol/drug use is unknown.

Next of kin was notified Monday, and the crash remains under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, Delaware County EMS and Orange Township Fire Department.

Gazette Staff delnews@aimmediamidwest.com

