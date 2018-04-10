POLICE BLOTTER

Delaware police report:

• DelComm received several cellular hang-up calls from an individual that was possibly experiencing a mental health incident Sunday morning. The man was transported to Grady Memoiral Hospital for an evaluation. No charges were filed.

• A woman living on Sterling Ridge Drive contacted police Sunday morning to report someone stole her debit card information and used it to make a withdrawal. An investigation is ongoing.

• A child’s Power Wheel black GMC Denali was stolen from a home on Union Street Friday. The vehicle was worth $400. An investigation is ongoing.

• A resident on Barberry Spur Avenue reported their vehicle was entered overnight, and cash and medication were stolen. A report was taken to document the theft.

• Delaware police and firefighters responded to an apartment on Georgetown Village Drive Sunday morning after an unresponsive female was reported. The 41-year-old woman was unable to be revived by medics.