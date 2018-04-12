High-speed chase causes I-71 crash

A Galion man was arrested Wednesday after a crash following a high-speed chase on Interstate 71.

According to officials from the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Marshal’s Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) was attempting to locate and arrest Rudel Chatman, 46, of Galion, for an outstanding warrant of armed robbery, felony of the 1st degree, from an incident that occurred in Mansfield.

Chatman was observed by SOFAST officers in the area of Cleveland Avenue and Case Road driving a vehicle, at which time Chatman started to elude officers and a pursuit began, eventually involving Delaware County Sheriff’s Office deputies on the northbound lanes of I-71.

During the pursuit, authorities reported Chatman was driving in excess of 100 mph as well as traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of 1-71. The pursuit ultimately ended on I-71 in Delaware County near the Morrow County line. Chatman was then transported to the hospital for minor injuries. Another person was transported to the hospital for minor injuries sustained in a crash caused by Chatman’s driving, the sheriff’s office reports.

Chatman was in the custody of U.S. Marshals Wednesday and will be incarcerated after his release from the hospital, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

