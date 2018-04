PROPERTY TRANSFERS

248 Night Bird Ln, Delaware; Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Chava, Trinadha Siva Ganesh & Ravoori, Divya Teja; $421,408.

451 Hawking Dr, Galena; Homewood Building Company LLC to Scott, Gregory Paul & Amy Lynn; $532,000.

742 Clymer St, Delaware; Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Burk, Floyd Clifford & Bernadine, Joyce; $266,454.

676 Eagle Walk Rd, Delaware; Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Vannest, Kirk & Sebastian, Sharmila J; $376,773.

107 Griswold St, Delaware; Tilden, Jaclyn Anne to Macwhinney, Eric M & Angela E; $310,000.

6550 Emerald Ash Dr, Powell; Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Kulkarni, Roopa & Shivaprasad, Prashanth; $360,810.

Robins Rd, Johnstown; Haegele, Angela L Swackhammer Trustee to Beinecke, William F & Anne Marie; $119,000.

6235 Enclave Blvd, Westerville; M/I Homes of Central Ohio LLC to Compson, Jon M & Rankin, Diana L; $376,361.

5272 Louden Dr, Lewis Center; M/I Homes of Central Ohio LLC to Rangisetty, Ramachandra R & Sumadevi; $421,342.

7902 Old Oak Ln, Dublin; The Oaks Real Estate Development LLC to Fischer Homes Columbus; $235,000.

6800 Via Florenza Dr, Galena; Romanelli and Hughes Building Company to Wienclaw, Thomas B Trustee; $100,000.

4074 S Old State Rd, Lewis Center; Miska, Sally Ann & Bagley, April Lynn to Bagley, April Lynn; $128,300.

400 Firestone Dr, Delaware; Corbin, Ronald A & Caroline L to Giddens, Gregory E & Lucy; $203,100.

2174 Ben Brush Pl, Lewis Center; Mongold, Jennifer P & Ryan J to Edgar, Richard S; $369,900.

1471 Lovingston, Sunbury; Northstar Residential Development LLC to P & D Builders Ltd; $80,000.

1625 Big Bluestem Way, Sunbury; Northstar Residential Development LLC to Rockford Homes Inc; $90,000.

3078 Big Timber Loop, Lewis Center; Bob Webb Ravines at Mccammon Chase LLC to Gribble, Ronald L & Harvietta F; $500,000.

1560 Big Bluestem Way, Sunbury; Northstar Residential Development LLC to Rockford Homes Inc; $104,000.

1487 Big Bluestem Way, Sunbury; Northstar Residential Development LLC to Rockford Homes Inc; $90,000.

5561 Lynbrook Ln, Westerville; Castelino, John N & Irene V to Li, Xiaona & Wang Hao; $510,000.

7763 Seay Ct, Dublin; Denick, Chistopher J & Laura M Trustees to Sprague, Jane A & David J; $587,500.

4458 Pleasant View Loop, Powell; Veit, Matthew H & Kristi L to Rubino, Kathleen Jane; $422,500.

7777 Seay Ct, Dublin; Borg, Magnus L to Triffon, Mark J & Sandra L; $608,000.

287 Mcnamara Loop, Lewis Center; Glenn Road Capital LLC to NVR Inc; $72,000.