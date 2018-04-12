POLICE BLOTTER

Delaware police report:

• A juvenile was arrested for vandalism Tuesday evening on Woodrow Avenue.

• An occupied vehicle was reported at a playground on West William Street Tuesday evening. The odor of marijuana was coming from the vehicle, and the occupants admitted to police that they were in possession of marijuana. The occupants, two women, were cited for a marijuana possession.

• A domestic issue was reported at a home on South Sandusky Street Wednesday around 3:30 a.m. After officers arrived, it became clear that a behavioral health incident was taking place. One subject was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital for a mental health evaluation.