PROPERTY TRANSFERS

326 Ridgefield Dr, Delaware; Medrock LLC to NVR Inc; $47,300.

7480 Rolling Ridge Way, Westerville; Whatley, James M Helen to Quinn, Ann P & Kevin L; $325,000.

94 Glen Mawr Cir, Delaware; Glenross LLC to Swint, Florence C & John C; $326,812.

8005 Hickory Ridge Ct, Lewis Center; Miller, Beverly Ann & Jerald Trustees to Heinrich, Julian; $400,000.

2090 Johnnycake Ct, Galena; Westport Homes Inc to Zimmerman, Laura K & Peter D; $403,863.

3780 Naugatuck Pl, Powell; Epcon Bradford LLC to Oberle, Edward & Rosann; $373,690.

5635 Medallion Dr, Westerville; Weller, Stuart E & Cathy E to Tucker, Jasminka & Alvin D; $580,000.

196 Bingham Cir, Delaware; Westport Homes Inc to Woolwine, Carl E & Carra M; $296,665.

5149 Price Farms Way, Delaware; Epcon Section Line LLC to Lyon, Gary L & Doris M; $423,940.

680 Waxwing Ct, Westerville; Wilson, Gerald N Mina Lise to Rogier, Aaron M & Kathryn E; $325,000.

5127 Harvest Loop, Delaware; Epcon Section Line LLC to Wunderlich, George W & Linda; $395,455.

5150 Harvest Loop, Delaware; Epcon Section Line LLC to Mcginness, Thomas A & Evelyn R; $326,230.

70 Timberknoll Loop, Powell; Petrucci, Brian C & Stephanie L to Matys, Eva; $550,000.

5157 Price Farms Way, Delaware; Epcon Section Line LLC to Barnes, Jon J & Patricia A; $376,650.

2969 Alum Trail Pl, Lewis Center; Trout, Rick R & Wendy S to Strodes, Phillip E & Lyons, Thomas W; $428,000.

5160 Price Farms Way, Delaware; Epcon Section Line LLC to Epcon Properties Inc; $497,890.

7003 Hawksbeard Dr, Westerville; Harper, Donald B & R Lynn Cotrustees to Miller, Megan Elizabeth & Jacob Douglas; $380,000.

556 Fields Meadow Dr, Sunbury; Fox, Johnna L & Edberg, Deborah Lynn to Piper, Wendell J II & Teresa M; $260,000.

3808 Woodbury Lndg, Powell; Epcon Bradford LLC to Grant, Gregory A & Karin E; $452,770.

461 Summer Tree Way, Lewis Center; Epcon Hidden Ravines LLC to Callahan, Mark E & Terri A; $335,595.

35 E Pawnee Dr, Powell; Squeo, Julia A to Josh Morgan Construction LLC; $335,292.

581 Heartland Meadows Dr, Sunbury; Bernardo, Danny & Rose M to Martini, Amanda L & Joseph C; $244,500.

Kilbourn Way, Lewis Center; Jones/Lewis Center LLC to Mallisetti, Hanumantharao & Malyala Mehar Sandhya; $104,200.

6448 Creekside Cir, Galena; NVR Inc to Knapp, Jennifer & Louis; $484,705.

3724 Echo Pl, Powell; Siegesmund, Rebecca M & Arthur H to Wollenberg, Daniel L & Nancy A; $345,000.

3615 Stoneway Pt, Powell; Jackson, John & Shelly to Voiles, Dennis D & Julia E; $249,900.

3687 Orchard Way, Powell; Alexa, Rita Catherine to Ritchey, William K & Doris J; $250,000.

State Route 3 , Sunbury; D&D Agrihauling Inc to House, Steven D & Lisa D; $118,900.