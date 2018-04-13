POLICE BLOTTER

Delaware police report:

• Officers were called to the 100 block of North Washington Street Wednesday evening after it was reported that two men were engaged in fisticuffs over a civil issue. The matter is under investigation.

• A traffic stop was conducted on U.S. 23 North in the area of East William Street Thursday around 12:45 a.m. A probable cause search was conducted, and a small amount of illegal narcotics were found. Charges are pending.

Powell police report:

• A traffic stop was conducted on Wagon Trail and Murphy Parkway Wednesday afternoon. Police cited the driver for no operator’s license.