Magpie Consort, Columbus Modern Dance Company set to perform

The Asbury Arts Series, sponsored by the Asbury United Methodist Church, will continue on Sunday, April 15 with performances by the Magpie Consort and the Columbus Modern Dance Company.

The concert, “Play: Classic Stories and Modern Dances,” will begin at 4 p.m. at the church, located at the corner of West Lincoln Avenue and North Franklin Street in Delaware.

The concert, which is appropriate for all ages, will contain material for children through the portrayal of Aesop’s Fables in a selection by Bob Chilcott. The selection features the stories of “The Hare and the Tortoise,” “The Mountain in Labour,” “The Fox and the Grapes,” “The North Wind and the Sun” and “The Goose and the Swan.”

Additional choral selections will include works by Lowell Mason, Erks Esenvalds, Heikki Klemetti, David Cherwien, Eric Whitacre, and Australian songs by Ngapo Wehi and Stephen Leek.

The Magpie Consort is a mixed choral ensemble based in Columbus. The group specializes in diverse repertoire, including medieval motets and plainsong; Renaissance madrigals and sacred polyphony; 18th century Psalmody; folk song and world music settings; and contemporary compositions from around the globe.

Founded in 1998, the Magpies are directed by Christopher Dent, director of music at Indianola Presbyterian Church and chorus master of Opera Project Columbus.

Asbury Arts Series concerts are free of charge, but a freewill offering will be received.

The church is handicap-accessible from its rear parking lot entrance. For further information, call the church office at 740-363-3611.

Gazette Staff delnews@aimmediamidwest.com

