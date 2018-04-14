Man indicted for Old Bag robbery

A Delaware man was indicted by a Delaware County Grand Jury Friday and charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary for allegedly robbing the Old Bag of Nails in downtown Delaware in January.

Joseph Anthony Nappi, 33, of Delaware, was indicted Friday and charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary, first-degree felonies in connection with the Jan. 8 robbery.

Prosecutors said police were called just after 9 a.m. when a man in a ski mask entered the restaurant.

“An employee reported the masked robber approached him inside the restaurant before the start of business and demanded cash as well as the employee’s keys,” said Delaware County Prosecutor Carol O’Brien. “The masked man, who was wielding an aluminum baseball bat, got away with $751 and the employee’s personal vehicle.”

No one was injured during the robbery, police said.

City of Delaware Police Capt. Rob Penrod said police quickly responded to the scene and were able to preserve crucial evidence. Penrod said the employee’s car was located parked on a street in the northwest part of the city later that same day.

An arraignment in Delaware County Common Pleas Court has not yet been set, but Judge Everett H. Krueger will preside over the case.

Penrod said Nappi was taken into custody at his place of work on April 4 without incident.

Nappi appeared in Delaware Municipal Court Thursday where City of Delaware Municipal Court Judge David Sunderman set his bond at $50,000.

According to the Ohio Revised Code, the potential penalties for a first-degree felony are between three to 11 years in prison and a fine of up to $20,000.

Nappi was in the Delaware County Jail Friday afternoon.

