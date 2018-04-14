POLICE BLOTTER

Delaware police report:

• Officers were dispatched to Kohl’s on Sunbury Road after a theft was reported. After an investigation, a 21-year-old man was arrested and charged with theft.

• An officer was summoned to a residence on Oak Glen Drive for a reported theft. A cell phone was stolen after being dropped somewhere on the property by the owner, a 44-year-old woman. A report was taken to document the call.

Powell police report:

• A traffic stop was conducted at Bennett Parkway and Shalebrook Drive Thursday morning. The driver was cited for travelling 49 mph in a 25 mph zone.

• A non-injury crash was investigated Thursday after a vehicle was struck pulling onto Seldon Seen Road. The driver didn’t see a vehicle traveling west in the roadway and struck a trailer.