PROPERTY TRANSFERS

3776 Naugatuck Pl, Powell; Epcon Bradford LLC to Van Doorn, Susan G Trustee; $459,860.
7605 Presidium Loop, Galena; Mellen, Richard W & Lainie D to James, Trevor; $385,000.
6131 Baneberry Dr, Westerville; Ordonez, Nancy E to Johnson, Brennen & Joi; $453,000.
293 Ensigns Ln, Lewis Center; NVR Inc to Polasanapalli, Ravi Kumar & Pentapati, Pravallika; $375,337.
599 Wintergreen Way, Lewis Center; Olentangy Crossing LLC to Simpson, Kimberly J; $217,008.
109 Braddington Ct, Delaware; Corporate Properties LLC to Hendricks, Edwin R; $196,375.
3750 Evelynton Ave, Lewis Center; Magas, Denise M & Kenneth J to Huguenard, Thomas & Jeanne; $205,000.
44 Kintner Pkwy, Sunbury; Performance Rentals & Sales LLC to RKJ Judy LLC; $865,000.
7131 Blue Holly Dr, Lewis Center; Wysong, Derek & Jannette to Prasoon, Praveen & Sinha, Surabhi; $320,000.
220-222 E William St, Delaware; Dinco Enterprises LLC to 1808 Properties LLC; $550,000.
6924 Greenspire Dr, Lewis Center; Gillen, Chad A & Lesley to Chowdhury, Amit Kumar & Vastla; $384,250.
1096 Evadell Dr, Lewis Center; Mellinger, William J & Michelle C to Brewka, Thomas X & Thelma M; $330,000.
12880 Chambers Rd, Sunbury; Wirth, Robert D & Patricia L to Hazelet, Richard J & Margaret S; $555,000.
685 Belleview Ct, Delaware; Thorsteinson, Susan P to Rohm, Amanda Rose; $197,000.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU